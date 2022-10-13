Dr Kwegyiriba urges fathers to invest in girl child education

Dr Adwoa Kwegyiriba, Principal of the St. Francis College of Education (FRANCO), Hohoe, has urged fathers to be more committed and invest in the education of their girl child to enable them to have a bright future.

She said investment in the girl child involved building their confidence, providing security and resources to support them.

Dr Kwegyiriba during the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child held at Gbi Akplamafu, said fathers were the head of the home when it came to governance and as well, made policies that ensured the welfare of the home hence the need to prioritise the education of the girl child and formulate policies to guide the child.

She said the fathers must then see it to it that the mother and siblings of the girl child, implemented the policies that were tailored to the education of the girl child adding that a father’s presence in the education of the girl child, boosted their confidence and help them progressed.

The event, organised by the St. Francis College of Education in collaboration with the Hohoe Municipal Education Directorate is themed: “Our time is now, our rights, our future.”

Mr Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, Hohoe Municipal Education Director, said parents must do away with the notion that the education of the girl child was not important, but be aware that girl child was a precious gift.

She said they must not relent in educating their girl child adding that the best way the girl child would excel was to encourage them and lead them towards a bright future.

Mrs Agbotse said parents must talk to their girl child and guide them to deal with their teenage and body changes, address their needs without anger and make them aware that their needs that could not be addressed immediately would be catered for later.

Ms Bertha Dogbeten, Headmistress of Gbi Akplamafu M/A Basic School, said one of the benefits of the girl child education was to help the girl child to be morally upright and enlighten the girl child on the importance of education was to enable attain their full potentials.

She said the most worrisome challenges facing the girl child in the school were teenage pregnancy and high-rate dropout.

“Most of our girls are exposed to premarital sex at a very tender age, and as much, they find themselves involved in all sorts of sexual activities which in the long run leads to unwanted teenage pregnancy.”

Mr Ben Kemkpor, a parent, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the programme was educative especially the call on fathers to prioritise the education of the girl child and advised that parent must be willing to offer all they could to the ensure their better future.