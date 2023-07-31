Dr. Kyeremateng submits nomination forms; promises to win AOB seat for NPP

Hon.Dr. Michael Kyeremateng, the President of C4C Group of Companies and a parliamentary hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) has asked delegates of the party to choose him as he stands the best chance of winning the seat in 2024 poll.

He said his track record in the party and personal life made him the best among his contenders; Ms. Winifred Abaidoo, Constituency Women’s Organizer, and Mr. Adjei Domson, a businessman and former defeated ParliamentaryCandidate, Hon. Anthony Effah fmr defeated MP, Mr. Hon. Bannasco Amponsah- Fmr 3 times defeated aspirant and communicator

Submitting his nomination form to contest the seat in the NPP’s primaries, Hon. Dr. Kyeremateng stated: “My integrity coupled with my open-door approach resonates well with the grassroots.

“That clarifies why they have taken over the campaigns to the nooks and crannies. This is a testament to my enormous support and acceptance in the party.”

Hon.Dr. Kyeremateng also urged the rank and file of the Party to channel their energies toward promoting Party peace, unity, and harmony to build a strong united front to win the 2024 general election.

They must desist from actions that seek to ruin their electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 polls.

The Government, he said, was working diligently to accelerate socio-economic development across the country; hence, it is fitting for Party members to work harder to retain the party in government.

“As a democratic party, we must stand firm and commit ourselves to our common goal to build a new Ghana we all desire under the able leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“In every election, there will always be winners and losers; therefore, we should appreciate the fact that we are a Party with a common destiny.

Let’s see it as such and stay united in the supreme interest of the NPP,” he stressed.

Touting his achievements, he said his impeccable annals of building big businesses that have generated employment for scores of youth in the area could not be taken too lightly.

In the same way, he had supported massive infrastructure development across the constituency, particularly in roads, schools, and CHPS in hard-to-reach communities to bring health care to the needs of the people.

Mr. Frederick Asamoah Boateng, the Constituency Secretary, received the form and charged him to rain in his followers to do campaigns devoid of insults to maintain party peace.

“We want to maintain a united front before, during, and after the primaries to snatch the seat from the NDC in 2024.

For that matter, we want all parliamentary hopefuls to do clean campaigns,” Mr. Boateng advised.