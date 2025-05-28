Dr. Lartey Jnr. Sees Positive Turn in Ghana’s Economic Outlook



The 2024 Presidential Candidate for the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr Daniel Augustus Lartey Junior, has expressed optimism about Ghana’s economic prospects, citing recent improvements in the country’s currency and gold reserves.

According to Dr. Lartey, the Ghanaian cedi has appreciated 16% against the US dollar, which is a positive development for the country’s economy.

Dr. Lartey noted that Ghana’s economic ratings have improved from a default state to ACC plus, which is a significant achievement.

He attributed this improvement to the efforts of the current government, which has taken bold steps to boost the economy.

One of the key factors contributing to the country’s economic improvement is the increase in gold reserves.

Dr. Lartey explained that the previous government had put in place measures to support the economy, including the “oil for gold” initiative, which helped to build up Ghana’s gold reserves. The current government has continued this effort, with the gold reserves increasing from 8.7 metric tons to 30 metric tons.

Dr. Lartey believes that the increase in gold reserves has had a positive impact on the economy, strengthening the cedi and providing a boost to the country’s foreign exchange. He noted that this development will enable the government to fix roads, schools, and hospitals, which are critical infrastructure for the country’s development.

Dr. Lartey also emphasized the importance of women’s health, noting that it is critical for every country. He expressed optimism that the government is working towards improving women’s health and hygiene, which will have a positive impact on the country’s overall development.

He believes that the current government’s efforts to boost the economy will continue to yield positive results, enabling the country to fix its infrastructure and improve the lives of its citizens.