Dr Lawrence Tetteh says the world needs unity for peace

Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, President, Worldwide Miracle Outreach, says the world needs a united front to achieve universal peace

He said: “We do not realise that we all have a collective responsibility to create peace, and I want to say this without mincing words that if we do not come together in the massive united front, we cannot see peace.”

Dr Tetteh said this at the Lions Clubs International’s Peace Poster Contest Awards in Accra, organised by the Clubs in District 418, Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The Awards ceremony recognised and rewarded young participants for their great talents in arts.

The Contest was created in 1988 to give young people the opportunity to creatively express their feelings for world peace and to share their visions with the world.

Approximately 600,000 children from 75 countries participate in the contest annually. This year’s contest is on the theme: “”Lead with Compassion.”

Dr Tetteh, also a renowned international Evangelist and Honorary Canon of the Anglican Church, expressed worry on the rhetoric of people including the United Nations (UN) just talking peace without “walking the talk.”

He said the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) could be properly achieved when people became selfless, and begin to seek the need of other people and help them.

The Evangelist noted that people offended each other without realising, however, offences were like emotions. “When people become offended, they lose their dignity, they lose their cool, they lose the respect. Offences will even make you lose your loyalty,” he said.

Dr Tetteh said the war between Ukraine and Russia could have been avoided but because of greed, lack of diplomacy and negotiation it continued to ravage populations.

He called on people to be humble, prayerful and seek the face of God regardless of their religion for peace to reign in the world

Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, a member of the Executive Committee, Christian Council of Ghana, said the youth, who were the future leaders of Ghana had been actively involved in political activities since the1960s.

He said they were engaged by political actors, election management bodies, and Civil Society for positive and negatives activities including election campaigns, and as advocates for political actors where some lost their lives or abused in the process.

Dr Adu-Gyamfi cautioned children against allowing themselves for adults to destroy their future.

Mr Emmmanuel Kojo Gyimah, District Governor, District 418, Ghana, underscored the need for people to respect each other, be compassionate and dignify the vulnerable such as the“ poorest of the poor” to make the world a better place for all.

He said the Organisation had always promoted peace and international understanding among people and believed that the contest would bring to the fore the importance of peace.

Madam Diane Novis Zukwoski, Coordinator, Peace Poster Contest, invited and encouraged organisations and individuals to support in reaching out to more children to promote peace.

The Lions Clubs International, a non- profit organisation is the world’s leading humanitarian organisation with over 1.4 million members worldwide.