Dr. Lawson Kyei Manu lauded for great achievements

Since 2000, botanical and medicinal herbs has become a world traction and a solution to many health predicaments. This feat will however been bleak if not for the timely intervention of Dr. Lawson Kyei Manu, CEO of Lawson Herbal Center.

In what started as a hobby, Dr. Lawson, as he’s affectionately called, has become hope and solution to the cry of many. He has established himself as one of the ’Go To’ herbal doctors with over eight (8) global awards to cement his enviable knowledge in the herbal practicing field not only in Africa but globally.

In 2021, he won the fourth edition of the Cenba Africa Business Excellence Awards where one of his products, Lawson Law-Care Mixture, was adjudged the best infection treatment of the year. His over dominance, popularity and hard work in 2022 was notably recognized by Corporate Vision Consults, organizers of ABE AWARDS where his firm, Lawson Herbal Centre was adjudged the Best Herbal Centre of the year. His firm never relented on their oars even after such great achievements. Today, Dr. Lawson and his team have birthed great products like De-Ray Man Capsules for male vitality, Lawson Law-care Mixture for the treatment of infections, *De-ray Man Bitters amongst others.

Charitably, Dr. Lawson Kyei Manu has a big heart that welcomes and supports anything positive. In the past few years, he has pumped thousands of Ghana cedis into the tourism and Creative Arts space by way of headline sponsorship. Festivals like Womba Street Canival, Aboakyire, Kundum ( Axim), Kundum (Esiama), Homowo, Ohum, Akwanbo, Meko Bono fest, 6th March in Bibiani, Kwadaso home coming, Kwahu Easter festival, Abuakwa home coming, Ada Asafotufiami, Fetu afahye cape coast, Odwira festival. have benefited from his support by way of sponsorship. Additionally, Ghana Music Awards, France, Ghana Music Awards, UK have also had their fair share of cake as they’ve enjoyed a good deal of the sponsorship package, yearly.

Dr. Lawson’s vision of seeing herbal treatment advance in Africa still grows and he becomes the first herbal practitioner to employ over five hundred (500) workers in his over 5 branches in Ghana including their headquarters in Kumasi. In a recent interview, Dr. Lawson hinted on a more sophisticated modern equipment being installed in all his branches to help detect and cure chronic illness.

He became the first herbal doctor to win the Jupiter celebrity awards where he won best alcoholic beverage of the year with his De-Ray Man Bitters which has garnered a series of healing testimonies from consumers. His products are scattered across the country in all leading pharmacies in Ghana. To him, he is proud together with his team to create a generation of happy consumers and look forward to putting more effort into their craft especially now that they are equipped with sophisticated machines. He again urged Ghanaians to expect nothing but the best from Lawson Herbal Centre.