The Volta Development Forum (VDF) is commending President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for re-nominating Dr Letsa to administer the Region if successful.

Mr Daniel Dzegede, Executive Director of the Forum said the Regional Minister had pursued the President’s vision of uniting for development, and as a result, the Volta Region had seen “massive development not recorded from successive governments.”

The Executive Director, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency following the President’s re-nomination, said the Forum was concerned about simmering opposition to the President’s decision, from some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Region.

GNA has sighted a press release touring social media; threatening a series of demonstrations if the Regional Minister was maintained at his position

Mr Dzegede said there existed no substantive error on the Minister, and asked that people consider the Region’s developmental progress and support him to deliver.

He said Dr Letsa was an industrial visionary that was working to open up the Region to the rest of the country and the world and had also chalked exceptional success in fostering peace in the Region’s trouble spots.

The Executive Director said the Minister was also a lead advocate for local economic investment, and maintained in the Region, an industrial establishment that employed over 200 locals.

“The only fault they place on Dr Letsa is that he is not generous. He could have gone out to develop somewhere else but he prioritised the region and worked hard to make it work.

“If we can get ten to 20 people of his quality in the Region, you cannot imagine how fast we would develop.

The VDF says that Dr Letsa in his first term has embarked on unifying the people especially the business community, and is rallying the diaspora to help curtail unemployment, and develop the region,” Mr Dzegede stated.

He said the Minister had exhibited an exceptional commitment to regional development by wholesomely supporting the agenda of the VDF, and securing a convenient secretariat for its use.

“Dr Letsa believes in the vision and mission and objective of the organisation. The Region has lots of initiatives in waiting, and he helped put this forum of multi political actors together.

“If we have a leader of that ability who has that vision, why not rally behind him and encourage him to realise the vision,” Mr Dzegede said.

The VDF is made of diverse personalities from the Region in academia, industry, traditional leadership, and politics, working to secure development for all sectors of its economy.

Launched recently in Ho, the Forum has unveiled a one billion dollar development fund to power its industrialisation drive.