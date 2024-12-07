Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Applauds Ghanaian Voters and Electoral Commission for Peaceful Election Process

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, has commended both the Ghanaian electorate and the Electoral Commission for their exemplary conduct during the ongoing election process.

Dr. Bawumia cast his vote in Walewale, his hometown in the North East Region, at approximately 8 am.

Speaking to the press shortly after voting, Dr. Bawumia expressed optimism about the peaceful nature of the election, praising the orderly conduct at polling stations across the country. “I am very pleased with the conduct I have witnessed so far. The people of Ghana, as well as the officials of the Electoral Commission, are showing exemplary behaviour. It’s something we can all be proud of,” he said.

The Vice President also called on eligible citizens to participate in the election process, urging them to do so peacefully. “Elections are a key pillar of our democracy. I encourage every Ghanaian eligible to vote to participate in the process peacefully. This is how we build the future of our country—through dialogue and ballots, not discord,” he emphasized.