Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Expresses Gratitude to 2024 NPP Manifesto Sub-Committee

The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the members of the 2024 NPP manifesto sub-committee for their hard work and dedication in crafting the party’s policy document.

At a meeting held on Monday at his residence in Accra, Dr. Bawumia praised the committee, which included chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and members from various sub-committees, for putting together a comprehensive and forward-thinking manifesto that was presented to Ghanaians ahead of the elections.

“I want to express sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of you for your dedication and hard work in creating such a comprehensive document, which we presented to Ghanaians,” Dr. Bawumia remarked during the meeting.

Despite the election’s outcome, Dr. Bawumia assured the committee that he was proud of the work they had done, highlighting the transformational policies outlined in the manifesto. He emphasized that the policies presented to the people of Ghana were both meaningful and impactful.

Reflecting on the surprising result of the election, Dr. Bawumia noted that the party’s fortunes were affected by voter apathy, which led to over 2 million of its core voters abstaining from voting. He expressed his concern, stating, “It was as if our people held a meeting across the country and decided they wouldn’t go out to vote.”

In light of this, Dr. Bawumia called for a comprehensive post-election analysis to understand why such a significant number of party members chose not to vote. He assured the committee members that the party would conduct detailed research as part of its reorganization efforts for the future.

Regarding the 2024 NPP manifesto, Dr. Bawumia reassured the committee that their efforts were not in vain. “God willing, we will all benefit from this document in the future,” he stated, urging members not to feel discouraged by the outcome of the election.

Also present at the meeting was Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Chairperson of the Manifesto Committee for the 2024 Bawumia Campaign. The meeting served as an opportunity to reflect on the party’s manifesto work and discuss the way forward.