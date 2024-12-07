Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Optimistic About NPP’s Victory in Ghana’s 2024 Elections

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has expressed confidence in his chances of securing a victory in Ghana’s 2024 presidential elections, which are currently underway.

After casting his ballot at the Kperiga Presby D/A Primary School in his hometown of Walewale, in the North East Region, Bawumia spoke to the press, highlighting his optimism and the widespread reception of his campaign message.

“I am very hopeful of winning this election by the grace of God,” Bawumia said, reflecting on the efforts made by the NPP to connect with voters. “We have done a lot of work, put our message to the people, and I believe it has been well received. When all the ballots are counted, I am confident that the NPP, myself, and our parliamentary candidates will emerge victorious.”

Bawumia, who has campaigned on a platform focused on economic recovery, digital transformation, and job creation, also noted the enthusiasm of voters as a positive sign for Ghana’s democratic growth. “The enthusiasm with which the people of Ghana are going out to vote is a clear indication of the maturity of our democracy,” he added, reflecting on the strong turnout witnessed across the country.

With polling stations across the nation busy as voters head to the polls, Bawumia’s words resonate with a significant portion of the electorate, many of whom are hopeful for change and progress under his leadership.