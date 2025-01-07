Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Reflects on Tenure as Vice President, Expresses Gratitude to Ghanaians

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the outgoing Vice President of Ghana, has expressed heartfelt appreciation to the people of Ghana for their unwavering support during his two-term tenure from 2017 to 2025.

In a poignant message shared via social media, Bawumia said, “Thank you, all Ghanaians, for all the support you gave me as Vice President of the Republic from 2017-2025. God bless our homeland Ghana.”

As his time in office concludes, Bawumia took a moment to reflect on the collective efforts that shaped the nation’s progress under his leadership. Notable achievements during his vice presidency include significant advancements in economic digitisation, infrastructural development, and various social interventions aimed at improving the livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians.

Bawumia’s tenure was characterised by a forward-thinking approach to governance, particularly through his role in spearheading technological innovations and digital financial services that transformed the Ghanaian economy. His tenure also witnessed vast improvements in sectors like education, healthcare, and transportation, though challenges remained.

His expression of gratitude underscores his deep sense of public service and commitment to the progress of the country. The Vice President’s legacy will likely be defined by his vision for modernising Ghana’s economy and fostering greater inclusivity for all citizens.

With his departure from office, Bawumia leaves behind a legacy marked by innovation and significant contributions to Ghana’s development.