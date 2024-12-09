Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Secures 41.61% in 2024 Presidential Election, Mahama Wins with 56.55%

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has officially garnered 4,657,304 votes, amounting to 41.61% of the total votes cast in Ghana’s 2024 presidential elections.

The results were announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa, on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Despite Bawumia’s strategic campaigning and efforts to consolidate support across the country, the outcome was a significant shortfall against his primary opponent, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Mahama emerged victorious, securing 6,328,397 votes, or 56.55% of the total valid votes.

The announcement came after the successful collation of results from 267 out of the 276 constituencies, confirming Mahama’s return to the presidency with a strong mandate from the electorate. This marks Mahama’s second term in office, as he prepares to lead Ghana again, following his earlier tenure from 2012 to 2016.