Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Urges Ghanaians to Vote for a Brighter Future in the 2024 Elections

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the electorate to vote for him in the December 7 elections, stating that he is best positioned to lead Ghana into its next phase of development.

Speaking at the party’s final rally at the Legon Sports Stadium on December 5, Dr. Bawumia framed the election as a choice between moving forward or regressing. “I represent the future of this country. The choice that we have is between backward and the future. Do we want to go forward or backward?” he asked the crowd.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that a vote for him would signify a commitment to progress and a brighter future for Ghana. “We believe it is possible to transform this country into an advanced nation. We believe in possibilities because we have a mindset of possibilities,” he stated confidently.

In a lighter moment, the NPP flagbearer teased his supporters, saying, “Are we going into the future or are we going into the past with ‘nkukor nkitinkiti’ (Chicks)?”

Highlighting the achievements of the current government, Dr. Bawumia pointed to the progress made in education and health. “We have solved the problems of parents who could not afford secondary school fees. Today, over 5 million students have benefitted. We have restored teacher trainee allowances and expanded education infrastructure. There is no government that has invested in health infrastructure more than the Akufo-Addo Bawumia government,” he asserted.

Dr. Bawumia’s speech focused on the importance of continuity in leadership to sustain and build upon the gains made over the past years.