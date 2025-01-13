Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Defends Free SHS Policy, Rejects Criticism Over Infrastructure Concerns

Former Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, has staunchly defended Ghana’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, responding to criticisms that infrastructure was not adequately developed before its rollout.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One’s Umaru Sanda, monitored by MyNewsGH, NAPO dismissed claims that infrastructure should have been prioritized before implementing the program, stating that such arguments misunderstood the nature of governance and policy implementation.

He rejected the notion that infrastructure needed to be fully in place before the program could begin, likening it to the idea that a couple must complete building and furnishing a house before starting a family. “It’s like saying someone must build a house, furnish it completely, and have all essentials before they get married and start a family. Life doesn’t work that way, and neither does governance,” he explained.

NAPO stressed that in governance, critical policies often proceed even when all infrastructure needs have not been met. “No one waits for all roads to be constructed before buying a car. Similarly, no one expects every hospital to be perfectly equipped before they start seeking medical care,” he remarked, emphasizing the need for progress despite ongoing challenges.

Under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, the Free SHS policy became a landmark achievement, aimed at increasing access to secondary education for all Ghanaian children. However, the policy has faced criticism for overcrowded classrooms and insufficient facilities, which some argue hinder its effectiveness. NAPO acknowledged these infrastructural challenges but argued that delaying the program in an attempt to address them would have meant depriving many students of the opportunity to attend secondary school.

“Governance is about setting priorities and addressing the most pressing needs. We couldn’t wait to fix every school building before ensuring that every child could go to school,” NAPO stated, underscoring the broader goal of equitable access to education.

He also highlighted that quality education is not solely about infrastructure. NAPO noted that the focus should also be on improving the quality of teaching and the working conditions of teachers, pointing out that “it’s not just about buildings; it’s about equipping people.” He drew parallels with the healthcare sector, where well-trained personnel are often more critical than state-of-the-art equipment.

As the Free SHS policy continues to evolve, Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s remarks reaffirm the government’s commitment to education reform, despite the challenges and criticisms surrounding its implementation. The debate over infrastructure and policy priorities is expected to continue as the nation works towards improving access and quality in education.