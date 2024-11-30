Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Reaffirms NPP’s Commitment to Revitalizing Agricultural Colleges

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice-Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasized the party’s dedication to revitalizing agricultural colleges as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Speaking at an engagement at the Kwadaso Agricultural College, Dr. Opoku Prempeh stressed the importance of agricultural institutions in driving the nation’s industrialization agenda.

He highlighted that, under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP will continue to create an enabling environment for agricultural colleges to thrive, recognizing agriculture’s pivotal role in economic development. Dr. Opoku Prempeh outlined Dr. Bawumia’s ambitious plan to prioritize agriculture, leveraging advanced technology and international expertise to enhance productivity and competitiveness within the sector.

“The NPP, under the leadership of Dr. Bawumia, will ensure that agricultural colleges continue to flourish as part of our commitment to industrialization,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh said. “We are focused on making agriculture a modern, technology-driven sector that can lead the way in enhancing our national development.”

He also called on the students to support Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming presidential election, as well as to retain Prof. Kingsley Nyarko as the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso to ensure continued progress and prosperity for the community and the nation at large.