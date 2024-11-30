Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Reaffirms NPP’s Commitment to Revitalizing Agricultural Colleges

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice-Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasized the party’s dedication to revitalizing agricultural colleges as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

    Speaking at an engagement at the Kwadaso Agricultural College, Dr. Opoku Prempeh stressed the importance of agricultural institutions in driving the nation’s industrialization agenda.

    He highlighted that, under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP will continue to create an enabling environment for agricultural colleges to thrive, recognizing agriculture’s pivotal role in economic development. Dr. Opoku Prempeh outlined Dr. Bawumia’s ambitious plan to prioritize agriculture, leveraging advanced technology and international expertise to enhance productivity and competitiveness within the sector.

    “The NPP, under the leadership of Dr. Bawumia, will ensure that agricultural colleges continue to flourish as part of our commitment to industrialization,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh said. “We are focused on making agriculture a modern, technology-driven sector that can lead the way in enhancing our national development.”

    He also called on the students to support Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming presidential election, as well as to retain Prof. Kingsley Nyarko as the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso to ensure continued progress and prosperity for the community and the nation at large.

    Previous article
    The GJA Must Be Applauded For Scepticism On Provision Of Police Liaison Officers To Selected Media Houses For The 2024 Elections
    Next article
    Kwame Awuah Darko Claims Ashanti Region No Longer a Stronghold for NPP Ahead of 2024 Elections
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jeune Afrique Unveils Africa’s 30 Most Attractive Cities: A Groundbreaking Ranking

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    Jeune Afrique, in partnership with its sister magazine The...

    Afrobarometer Hosts Inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop to Support Africa’s Next Generation of Researchers

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    Afrobarometer hosted its inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop in November,...

    Ghanaians Urge Stronger Institutional Protection Against Gender Discrimination and Harassment

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    According to the latest findings from an Afrobarometer survey,...

    The Golden Gamble of the Gold Coast is ‘GALAMSEY’

    Dr. Maxwell Ampong Dr. Maxwell Ampong -
    How does a young, budding entrepreneur write about galamsey,...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Jeune Afrique Unveils Africa’s 30 Most Attractive Cities: A Groundbreaking Ranking

    Real Estates 0
    Jeune Afrique, in partnership with its sister magazine The...

    Afrobarometer Hosts Inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop to Support Africa’s Next Generation of Researchers

    Science 0
    Afrobarometer hosted its inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop in November,...

    Ghanaians Urge Stronger Institutional Protection Against Gender Discrimination and Harassment

    News 0
    According to the latest findings from an Afrobarometer survey,...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE