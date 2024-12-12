Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Reflects on NPP’s Loss in 2024 Elections, Vows to Emerge Stronger

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer in the 2024 elections, has expressed his disappointment over the party’s defeat in the December 7 polls.

Despite the setback, he reassured party members and supporters that the NPP would reflect on the loss, learn from it, and come back stronger in future elections.

In a statement released on December 11, 2024, Dr. Opoku Prempeh acknowledged the NPP’s defeat and emphasized the importance of introspection within the party. “I have had extensive discussions with our flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to reflect on the outcome of the elections. In good time, we shall reflect further as a political party on the causes of our 2024 election loss,” he said.

While many have pointed to the defeat as a reflection of the dissatisfaction with the Akufo-Addo administration, Dr. Prempeh remained optimistic, asserting that the NPP would bounce back and work hard to regain the trust and support of Ghanaians. “We will emerge stronger, and bounce back to win the trust, confidence, support, and affection of Ghanaians,” he stated confidently.

Reflecting on the unexpected outcome, Dr. Prempeh expressed humility in accepting the election results. “The 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections resulted in a victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This was not the outcome we, in the NPP, envisaged; but we respect the verdict of the Ghanaian people,” he acknowledged.

He also extended gratitude to the party’s supporters and especially to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the opportunity to serve as his running mate in the 2024 elections. “To Ghanaians, we have heard you clearly and with humility we accept. We will work with you to get it right,” he added.

The NPP’s loss in the 2024 elections marks a significant turning point for the party, and Dr. Prempeh’s statement highlights the NPP’s commitment to regroup, learn from its mistakes, and continue its political journey with renewed vigor.