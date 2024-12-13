Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Responds to NPP’s Defeat, Pledges Introspection and Resilience

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, has addressed the nation following the party’s loss to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a heartfelt statement issued on December 11, 2024, Dr. Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve and emphasized the NPP’s commitment to reflecting on its performance and moving forward with renewed focus.

“This was not the outcome we, in the NPP, envisaged; but we respect the verdict of the Ghanaian people,” Dr. Prempeh wrote. Acknowledging the importance of humility in defeat, he assured the public that the party would work to address any shortcomings and reconnect with the people. “To Ghanaians, we have heard you clearly, and with humility, we accept.”

Dr. Prempeh took a moment to thank Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, for nominating him as his running mate and for his unwavering leadership throughout the campaign.

“I am grateful to H.E. the Vice-President for nominating me as his running mate, and to the NPP leadership for the overwhelming support I received,” he said, also thanking his campaign team, family, and friends for their steadfast support during the election journey.

Looking ahead, Dr. Prempeh stressed the need for the NPP to engage in deep reflection and strategize for the future. “As we go into a period of honest introspection and reflection on this electoral verdict, I am confident that we will emerge stronger and bounce back to regain the trust, confidence, and support of the Ghanaian people,” he said, exuding hope for the future and reaffirming the NPP’s commitment to its ideals.

Concluding with a message of faith and resilience, Dr. Prempeh expressed gratitude to God for guiding him thus far and called on party members to remain strong. “May God bless Ghana and the NPP, and make us all resilient and strong.”