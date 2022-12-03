Dr. Mensah calls on government to upscale support for local producers

The Reverend Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah a seasoned economist has called on the government to upscale support and create enabling environment for investment in the local productive sector.

He urged the government to recognise the local producers as development partners and take concrete steps, not rhetorical support and empower local industries to revamp the agricultural sector to enable the farmers to produce on a large scale.

The Rev. Dr Mensah, who is also the Executive Director of the Centre of Greater Impact Africa (CGIA) at the 18th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders Engagement and Workers’ appreciation day seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Office.

The monthly engagement aimed at providing a platform for both state and non-state organizations to address national issues to enhance development.

The event also served as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters toward national development in general, growth, and promotion of the Tema GNA as the industrial news hub.

Other speakers included Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson, former President of the Association of Ghana Industries.

Speaking on the 38th National Farmers’ Day, which is on the theme: “Accelerating Agriculture Development through Value Addition,” Rev. Dr Mensah commended farmers and all other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain for the tremendous labour to feed the nation.

Rev. Dr. Mensah said there was the need for the government to venture into the Agri-business to enable the country to produce the raw materials needed for production, saying, “it will cut down the cost of importation and this will make goods produced in Ghana relatively cheaper than imported goods.”

He said the cost of living in Ghana would reduce if the government channelled attention to the local production and the agricultural sector.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, called on media practitioners to focus on developmental journalism to help the economy survive.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has reviewed the mode of celebrating National Farmers’ Day in response to the current global economic crises and national constraints.

A total of 15 awards would be given at the national level, which includes Overall National Best Farmer; 1st Runner-Up National Best Farmer; 2nd Runner-Up National Best Farmer; National Best Livestock Farmer; National Best Crop Farmer; Overall National Best Fisher; National Best Marine Fisher; National Best Inland Fisher; National Best Fisher Farmer and National Best Fish Processor.

The rest are National Best Cocoa Farmer; National Best Most Promising Young Cocoa Farmer; National Best Most Enterprising Cocoa Female Farmer; National Best Coffee Farmer and National Best Shea Nut Picker.

At the regional, there would be five regional award categories per region, namely: Regional Best Farmer; Regional Best Livestock Farmer; Regional Best Crop Farmer; Regional Best Fisher, and Regional Best Agricultural Extension Agent.

The district award categories have been revised from six to three per district, namely: District Best Farmer; District Best Livestock Farmer, and District Best Crop Farmer.

The districts that have the financial wherewithal to cater for additional award categories are, however, advised to do so at their own expense.