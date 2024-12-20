Dr. Michael Ayamga Adongo Urges Government to Retain E-Levy with Revised Threshold

Development economist Dr. Michael Ayamga Adongo has advised the incoming government not to eliminate the e-levy entirely, but instead to adjust the threshold to GH¢2,000.

In a post shared on social media, Dr. Adongo emphasized that mobile money (momo) serves both as a poverty reduction tool and a financial service, and therefore should not be completely exempt from taxation.

“Momo is both a poverty reduction tool and a financial service. We should not remove the e-levy entirely. Let’s raise the threshold to GH¢2,000,” Dr. Adongo suggested. He further argued that, at certain thresholds, mobile money transactions effectively function as financial services, and thus, individuals who choose to use momo for large transfers, such as GH¢10,000, should be taxed.

Dr. Adongo’s comments come amid the debate over the e-levy, which was introduced as a way to generate government revenue through electronic transactions. Former President John Dramani Mahama, during his campaign, promised to abolish the e-levy, calling it a nuisance tax. This promise is part of his broader 120-day social contract with the Ghanaian people, which also includes plans to scrap the betting tax and the emission tax.

The e-levy has been a contentious issue, with critics arguing it places an undue burden on the financially vulnerable, while supporters assert it is a necessary measure for enhancing government revenue in the digital age.