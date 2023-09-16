Dr. Michael Houston to be honoured by Humanitarian Awards Global 2023.

Dr. Michael Houston is the founder of Godfada InsideLife Multimedia and Inside Life LOE NGO, a Social media brand that empowers individuals and communities through education, inspiration, and practical support.

In the quest to inspire the next generation of change-makers, who are passionate about impacting lives and changing the narrative, the highly anticipated awards ceremony is expected to host Honorees and Awardees from about a dozen different countries on 28th October 2023 at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel Accra -Ghana.

Dr. Michael Houston is a Businessman in Forex Trading, CryptoCurrencies Exchanges, Automobile sales, Imports and Exports, event organising and entertainment. He is passionate about helping in community development, helping the underprivileged, struggling single parent’s, widows, orphans, deprived communities, giving out scholarships to tertiary students, empowering upcoming entrepreneurs with financial support, has a branch in his brand dedicated to empowering women in the society and hearing the unheard.

He supports members of his social media group on facebook called “INSIDE LIFE GODFADA” with weekly MobileMonies. He recently built a water source for a deprived community in Ada to prevent them from walking miles to get water for their daily living, these and many others are some of his philanthropic works he does to to release some of the pressure on the economic of the country and the government as a whole.

The Humanitarian Award Global 2023 Honorary Awards are given to honor distinctive works of service, humanitarian impacts, consistency, excellence in leadership & performance, personal accomplishments, commitment to sharing knowledge, lifetime achievements, and the ability to challenge the status quo.

Below is the list of Honorees to be celebrated honoured alongside Dr. Michael Houston this year at The Humanitarian Awards Global 2023 arranged in alphabetical order.

AGUEH Dossi Sekonnou Gloria Founder and President of the Network of Women Leaders for Development (RFLD) Benin

Ama Ata Aidoo (Posthumous Award) Ghanaian Author, Poet, Playwright, Politician and Academic Ghana

Augustus Koranteng Kyei (Kobby kyei) Multiple Award-Winning Ghanaian Blogger, Social Media influencer Ghana

Betty Adera Founder and President Betty Adera Foundation Kenya

Caroline Muthoni Ndung’u Founder of Jewell Souls Hope Foundation Kenya

Caroline Sampson. Help Somebody’ Campaign Convenor Ghana

Christian Atsu (Posthumous Award) Footballer and Humanitarian Ghana

Corazon Aquino Awolugutu PROMACH foundation Ghana

Dr Abigail Wilson. Award Winning Innovative Clinical Pharmacist Ghana

Dr Geetanjali Chopra Philanthropist, is the visionary Founder and President of Wishes and Blessings India

Dr Victor Abbey FCILG MIoD Strategic Leadership, Security Risk & Change Management Consultant Ghana

Dr. Evans DUAH Lecturer – AAMUSTED | Chief Consultant Xtart Biz Ltd Ghana

Dr. Ewere Ofiri Founder, Divine Mercy Orphanage Dental Outreach Nigeria

Dr. Mayor (Cllr) Gbola Adeleke Fellow, Global Peace Mission, Peace Envoy (UN Accredited) United Kingdom

Dr. Tulsi Dharel Executive Vice-president of Canadian-Multicultural Council (CMC) Canada

Dr.Tristaca McCray Ambassador of San Diego, CA, and the World Kindness Movement Secretary Genera USA

Elijah Amoo Addo Executive Director, Food for All Africa Ghana

Fatima Mohammed Habib Founder/Executive Director of Advocacy For Human Value Organization | Award winning Youngest Humanitarian in Nigeria Nigeria

Fr. Andrew Campbell Founder of Lepers Aid Committee and parish priest of Christ the King Ghana

Franklin Sowa The Director of Sales and Marketing, Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) Ghana

George Babafemi Executive Director of eTranzact Ghana Ltd Ghana

Hakki Akdeniz Founder of Champion Pizza, Humanitarian New York

Hon. Andy Okrah Founder and Executive Director of Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC). Ghana

Hon. Dr. Monique Lynch, DSc Diplomat for the African Union of Youth Assembly, Mental Health Professional Jamaica

Humphrey Nabimanya Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) Uganda

Ian Speers CEO and Co-Founder of Pacto Medical USA

Izehi Anuge Socialprenuer | Author | World Values Day Schools Ambassador Nigeria

James Annor Tetteh i Philanthropist and Social Advocate Ghana

John Appiah President African Chamber for Youth Development, Managing Director Koforidua Clinic, Board Chair (Days for Girls Ghana) Ghana

Kamasa Dorothy Entomologist, a conservationist, and an agriculturist Ghana

Mabingue Ngom Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of UNFPA and Director of UNFPA Representation Office, UNFPA Addis Ababa Representation Office, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia New York

Mani Shree Ratna Bajracharya Social worker, Blood Donar Advocate Nepal

Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye President and Group Chairman of M&C Group. Ghana

Miss Osei Vera Boateng Founder and CEO of V&B Charity Foundation Ghana

Mr. Diallo Sumbry Founder of the Washington D.C. based The Adinkra Group Washington D.C

Mrs Henrietta Sefogah Managing Director, SHAPE Healthcare Ghana

Ms. Juliana Ama Kporfia Founder and Executive Director of Girls Excellence Movement (GEM) Ghana

Naa Adorkor Codjoe Financial & Risk Management Specialist · Independent Consultant Ghana

Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan CEO,Jay Foundation Ghana

Obed Ampadu-Asiamah Real Estate, Facility & Projects Management/Administration Professional Ghana

Ohemaa Adjei Andoh The Founder of Girls in Science and Technology (GIST), Ghana

Okyeame Kwame Climate Change Advocate Ghana

Philip Danquah CEO, St Philip Enterprise, youth development advocate Ghana

Prince David Obadan President Rotary Club Surulere South RID Nigeria

Rosetta Ntriwah Boakye child health advocate and Health influencer Ghana

Salmi Watyako Tuyambeka Mvula Founder and Board Chairlady of Watyako Foundation Namibia

Somnath Ghimire President of Girija Prasad Koirala Foundation America New York

Stephanie Busar Award winning journalist and editor at CNN Worldwide. Nigeria