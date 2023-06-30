Dr Michael Kyeremanteng Donates Office Equipment To Agona Odoben NPP

Dr Michael KYEREMATENG, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for C4C Homeopathy Clinic, has donated a set of Desktop Computer, Laserjet Printer, Office Table and office Swevil chair worth GHC10,250 to the New Patriotic Party-Agona ODOBEN New Party Office chapter.

The donation was done after he made some donations of a full water dispenser worth 2500gh to the Agona ODOBEN NPP New Party Office.

These donations are to help make the party operational to Party Members in Nkwanta, Nankese, ODOBEN and its surrounding villages.

ODOBEN and kt villages alone have more than 600 villages which contribute larger voters significantly to the New Patriotic Party in the Asikuma ODOBEN Brakwa constituency.

Mr. Barnes and Electoral area Coordinator with Mr Williams Forson also an electoral area Coordinator along some ODOBEN party executives received the items donated by Dr Michael KYEREMATENG who is also a Parliamentary Aspirant for the Asikuma ODOBEN Brakwa Constituency.

Dr Michael KYEREMATENG in his speech promised to support five more additional party offices in the various electoral areas to ensure the smooth running of the Party in AOB.