Dr. Michael Owusu Receives Prestigious AI Pioneer in Innovation & Excellence Award

Dr. Michael Owusu has been honored with the AI Pioneer in Innovation and Excellence Award during the Cardinal Business College’s inaugural graduation ceremony.

The accolade, celebrating his remarkable contributions to the fields of Information Technology and Telecommunications, was presented by Sir Sam Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and former Executive President of AngloGold Ashanti, who served as the Special Guest of Honour.

The event marked a significant milestone for Cardinal Business College, led by its President, Dr. Mavis Yaa Bermudez.

Known for its global partnerships with prestigious institutions such as Maverick Business Academy (UK and Dubai), Rushford Business School in Geneva, Aura International School of Management in Lyon, and International American University, the college has cemented its position as a leader in higher education.

The ceremony attracted an array of distinguished guests, including Joseph Siaw Agyapong, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group; Capt. Rtd. Prince Kofi Amoabeng; H.E. Angel Lossada, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana; H.E. Amb. Prof. Hugh K. Aryee, Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to Ghana; Dr. Sonya R. Sadhwani, Executive Director of Melcom; and Nana Ama Edufa, Edufahemaa of Adjen Kotoku.

Dr. Owusu expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am deeply humbled to receive this honour, as I continue to pursue personal and professional excellence. This recognition serves as a testament to my dedication in advancing innovation and excellence in the fields of Information Technology and Telecommunications.”

The ceremony celebrated not only the achievements of graduates but also the significant contributions of leaders and trailblazers in academia, business, and diplomacy, highlighting Cardinal Business College’s commitment to fostering excellence on a global scale.

With over 15 years of experience in the telecommunication and technology sectors, Dr. Michael Owusu is a passionate and visionary leader who strives to create value for customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Dr Michael Owusu brings diverse perspectives and experiences to his organization, having worked and studied in multiple countries and cultures, and having earned multiple degrees and credentials from prestigious institutions.

Dr. Michael Owusu also received multiple awards and honors for his achievements, such as the Best Mobile Money Service in Ghana, the Best Mobile Money Product in West Africa, and the Best Mobile Money Deployment in Africa.

