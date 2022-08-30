Dr. Million Belay receives Rhodes University Distinguished Alumni Award for 2022 academic year.

AFSA’s general coordinator, Dr. Million Belay Ali, has been selected as one of four recipients of the Rhodes University Distinguished Alumni Award for the 2022 academic year, based on a letter written by Professor Roderick Walker, President of the Old Rhodian Union, on behalf of the Old Rhodian Union Distinguished Alumni Award Committee. The Vice-Chancellor announced the names of the 2022 awardees at the AGM of the university convocation on August 27, 2022.

We at AFSA are deeply grateful and humbled by this well-deserved and timely recognition of Dr. Million’s penetrating leadership that spans more than two decades of social justice and environmental activism work, and a life dedicated to uplifting and restoring communities’ resilience for a healthy and dignified life. We are especially pleased with the news because it is a clear recognition and acknowledgement of AFSA’s work and his role in making it the largest network of networks in Africa from its inception to its current status.

His nomination statement for this prestigious award emphasised the important role he played in linking environmental education with community development and policy influence work in Africa. The award recognised him as one of Africa’s leading champions of agroecology and food sovereignty for food system transformations in Africa.

Dr. Million Belay co-founded the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) in 2008 and hosted the first African network summit in 2009. Farmers, fisherfolks, indigenous people, pastoralists, women, youth, consumers, faith-based institutions, and civil society networks invited him to coordinate AFSA in 2013. Under his leadership, AFSA has grown to become Africa’s largest membership organisation, with members working in 50 of the 55 African countries. Million is directly responsible for the network’s most innovative projects, such as advocating for an African food policy, agroecological entrepreneurship, healthy soil and healthy food, and so on.

In addition to his work with AFSA, Dr. Million advises MELCA – Ethiopia, a non-profit organisation he founded. MELCA Ethiopia was directed by him until 2016, during which time the organisation assisted in the registration of two biosphere reserves in Ethiopia, launched an innovative youth programme akin to IMBEWU in South Africa, advocated for a better environmental governance, facilitated the conservation of sacred sites and began working on agroecology.

Distinguished Professor Heila B. Lotz-Sisitka, in her supporting statement to Dr.Million’s nomination for the Distinguished Alumni Award, recognised him as a leading figure in the international food systems arena, and currently leads one of Africa’s largest social movements, AFSA, which serves over 200 million smallholder farmers in Africa through membership-based organisations to develop strategies that can support more sustainable, climate-resilient food systems. Dr. Million’s continued invitation to and presence at a plethora of high-profile international events and conferences attests to his international standing, as does the significant contribution he is making in the fight for social justice, food sovereignty, and food system justice in Africa, she says.

“Million is a distinguished, committed, fearless, well-respected, and brave scholar-activist,” Professor Heila B. Lotz-Sisitka added. “He has a keen mind and a strong character that does not fear to speak out and defend the most marginalised on the African continent, i.e., the smallholder women farmers who feed most of the continent’s people. He is a fierce defender of African cultures, the cultures of agriculture that exist in Africa, seed sovereignty and lives of dignity and care. He knows that to protect Africa’s people, we need to protect her biodiversity, especially the cultural values that are so closely associated with biodiversity and food sovereignty. His is a fight against monopoly and a fight for justice in Africa. He does this with care, empathy, and a fierce yet kind passion for social justice and the eradication of hunger on the African continent. ”

Dr.Million has been the recipient of a number of awards, including the National Green Hero Award in Ethiopia in 2008, he was also nominee for the International Forest Hero Award in 2011 by the UN Forest Secretariat.

After speaking at the University of San Fransisco in 2019, Million was interviewed for, and profiled in 2020 as the Winter 2020 nominee for a ‘GLOBUS profile’ which beautifully summarises his contributions to the world, and indicates why he is such a good nomination for the Rhodes University Distinguished Award. “What defines Dr. Belay in the global food space is his ecological approach to agriculture, one that seeks to grow food and enlarge food access through a coalition of communities, farmers, educators, universities, activists, non[1]profits and international organizations all working under basic shared principles of solidarity. For Belay and his colleagues at AFSA, the message isn’t about making fast profits that enrich corporate investors at the expense of society and the environment. It’s about communities retaining the power to produce their own healthy and nutritious foods in sufficient quantity and in a sustainable way, without hurting the source”

Join us in congratulating Dr. Million and his family on this prestigious honour, which is a humble acknowledgement and recognition of the work that we do at AFSA to accelerate the transition to agroecology for a healthy, resilient, and just food system transformation in Africa.

A luta continua!