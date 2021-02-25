The Appointments Committee of Parliament will, on Thursday, February 25, vet three of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministerial roles.

Dr Mohammed Awal and Mr Mustapha Ussif, ministers-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Youth and Sports, respectively, and Mrs Freda Prempeh, Minister of State-designate in-Charge of Works and Housing, are expected to appear before the Committee for vetting.

The three nominees served in the first term of President Akufo-Addo’s Administration.

The first to appear before the Committee is Dr Awal, former Minister for Business Development, who was instrumental in championing innovation in small and medium businesses in the country.

He would be followed by Mrs Prempeh, who served in the same office during in the first term, and then Mr Mustapha Ussif, former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, and now Member of Parliament for Yagba-Kabori.