Dr. Mohammed Awal’s Contributions To Northern Region Phenomenal

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for the coming elections, there have been attempts by some elements to dent the image of some hardworking Ministers whose contributions have affected and will help the fortunes of the party in the elections.

These group of persons have resort to churning out of false publications including articles which seek to suggests that their targeted Ministers have underperformed.

One of the ministers who have come under such attacks is the Minister for Tourism, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal whose performance as Business Development Minister and subsequently Minister for Tourism, has been lauded by all.

Indeed, there have been some publications which sought to make comparison between Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal and Abu Jinapor; comparing their performances as Ministers holding various portfolios.

These publications however, claim Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal underperformed in both capacities when he served as Business Development Minister and now Tourism Minister.

It is indeed true that both Cabinet Ministers are representing the Northern Region.

They both received same appointments during the first term of President Nana Addo as Defence Minister and Business Development Minister for four years each, and his 2nd term to continue as Defence Minister and from Business Development minister to Tourism Minister respectively.

The two personalities have performed excellently based on their terms of reference which those people fail to appreciate.

Although the publications pointed some achievements of Abu Jinapor, the writers failed to point a single achievement of Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal.

This, according to many people, is due to the vindictiveness of the writers of those articles.

In a similar write up compiled by one Commander Naporo aka DJ Parara, he sought to create the impression as though Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has failed his people.

Checks conducted however indicate that Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has been adjudged one of the efficient and effective Minister under President Akufo-Addo.

He has contributed massively towards the development of the Northern Region as he helped in developing Dagban youth and women by providing jobs and skills training in 2017 to 2020.

He has given financial support from NEIP to over 350 youth and women in the Northern region and supported and continue to support Chiefs, Imams and opinion leaders in Dagban in cash, vehicles, power generators and scholarships to students.

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has been paying school fees, and sending students outside Ghana to further their studies, Built the Mion Lana Palace with his own funds spending close to GHC700,000.

He has supported NTC in Tamale with a power plant, supported Ghanasco by fixing their gate, providing water, infrastructure and constructing a computer laboratory which is on going.

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has supported parliamentary candidates in 2016 elections and in 2020 elections, he supported the party at the regional level, supported parliamentary candidates with cash, motor bikes, vehicles and other logistics.

He has rehabilitated the Diare dam, provided School bus for Kumbungu Senior High School and paid for medical bills for youth, Woman and the elderly in the society.

His contribution to the NPP Northern regional communication team cannot be understated as he provided Motor King for their operations.

He has also worked in Kumbungu in 2020 elections helping the party increased its votes from 4000 to 18,000 votes.

Indeed, as the debate on performance progress, it would be prudent for the writers to make objective comparison so as to help all appreciate the works of the ministers.

The victory of the party depends on what we churn out there into the public about our ministers and their performances.

By Prosper Kay