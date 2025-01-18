Dr Nana Ayew Afriye Explains Motivations Behind NPP MPs’ #KenMustGo Campaign

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore, has provided insight into the motivations behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs’ #KenMustGo campaign, which called for the dismissal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

In an interview on Oyerepa TV, monitored by Mynewsgh.com, Dr. Afriye shared that the campaign was driven by frustration over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s failure to address growing concerns from both the public and party members.

He explained that the MPs’ actions were a direct response to the president and party executives’ lack of action on the issue. “We staged Ken Must Go because the president was not listening and the executives were not listening. If the president was listening, and you know the moods of Ghanaians, and even your own core party people were telling you, you guys are not listening,” Dr. Afriye said. He pointed out that many party members, including those within the NPP, had made it clear that the removal of the Finance Minister was necessary for the party’s success.

Dr. Afriye emphasized that the #KenMustGo campaign symbolized the growing dissatisfaction within the party and described it as an unprecedented action in the Fourth Republic. “People saw this as an indicator of make or break within the party. We did that thing at a point when the tension was so high. When have you seen under the Fourth Republican Parliament where MPs will do what they did? It’s not good for any MP to do that. It is more like you are sabotaging the government,” he said, acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

The #KenMustGo campaign was launched in October 2022 by a group of NPP lawmakers, led by their spokesperson Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante-Akim North. The MPs called for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta to restore public confidence in the country’s economy and threatened to withdraw support for the government and boycott the 2023 Budget if their demands were not met. The petition, reportedly signed by about 80 NPP MPs, was a direct response to concerns raised with the government that had not been addressed, with the MPs believing that removing the Finance Minister and his deputy would signal a shift in the government’s approach to solving the country’s economic challenges.