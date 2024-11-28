Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye Expresses Confidence in NPP’s Victory in Upcoming Elections

Honorable Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effiduase-Asokore, has voiced strong confidence in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) prospects for a resounding victory in the upcoming elections. In a recent interview on Angel FM, Afriye dismissed claims that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is gaining ground in the Ashanti Region, asserting that the opposition is merely anxious about their likely defeat.

Afriye pointed to internal surveys, which indicate that the NPP is set to secure a majority in the Ashanti Region, bolstering their chances of winning both the presidential and parliamentary elections. He also highlighted the surge in demand for NPP merchandise, particularly party-branded t-shirts, as a clear indicator of growing enthusiasm and support among their base.

“This year, we’ve seen an incredible surge in requests for NPP t-shirts. It shows that people are not just talking about voting; they are eager to show their support,” he remarked.

Reflecting on previous losses, particularly in 2008 and 2012, Afriye attributed those defeats to voter apathy, which he says has now been replaced with a renewed sense of optimism. He emphasized that this time, there is a palpable sense of excitement among the electorate, which he believes will translate into a strong voter turnout.

“Back then, there was a sense of disconnection, but this year, the mood is completely different. People are enthusiastic. They’re ready to vote, and they’re proud to wear the party’s colors,” Afriye stated.

He also emphasized the long-standing, strong relationship between the NPP and the people of the Ashanti Region. Afriye is confident that the party’s efforts and achievements will ensure it maintains its dominance in the region.

“The people of Ashanti know the NPP. They know the work we’ve done and the promises we’ve kept. They’re not easily swayed by empty rhetoric,” he added.

With a growing groundswell of grassroots support and heightened enthusiasm, Dr. Afriye is optimistic that the NPP will not only retain its stronghold in the Ashanti Region but also secure a nationwide victory in the upcoming elections.