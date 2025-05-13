Dr. Nick Danso Adjei Honoured with Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize at 2025 Millennium Excellence Awards

Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize at the 2025 Millennium Excellence Awards for his transformative contributions to trade facilitation and national development.

In a grand ceremony held at the historic Manhyia Palace in Kumasi under the patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Dr. Danso Adjei was recognised for his exceptional leadership and innovation in developing the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS). The event formed part of celebrations marking the Silver Jubilee of the Asantehene.

The Millennium Excellence Foundation conferred the honour, which is among the highest accolades on the continent, upon Dr. Danso Adjei for his visionary work in reforming Ghana’s trade sector. Under his leadership, ICUMS has significantly streamlined port clearance operations, boosted customs revenue, and curtailed corruption in the trade value chain.

“This honour is more than a personal milestone—it is a solemn reminder of the purpose and responsibility that come with leadership, vision, and service,” Dr. Danso Adjei said during his acceptance speech.

He reflected on the symbolic weight of receiving the award at Manhyia Palace, the seat of Ashanti royalty, and dedicated the prize to his family, the Ghana Link team, and all unsung heroes working toward a better Africa.

Dr. Danso Adjei urged Ghanaian and African entrepreneurs to focus on impact rather than profit. “Progress is not measured by profits alone, but by how many systems are reformed, how many lives are improved, and how many opportunities are created,” he emphasized.

He also called on Africa’s youth to embrace innovation rooted in local contexts. “Innovation does not begin in Silicon Valley, it begins in our classrooms, our markets, our villages, and our stories,” he said.

Challenging both private sector leaders and policymakers, Dr. Danso Adjei underscored the need for ethical leadership and stronger intra-African collaboration. “The more we collaborate, the less we compete, and the faster we rise together,” he concluded.

The 2025 Millennium Excellence Awards attracted dignitaries and international figures, reaffirming the Foundation’s mission to celebrate individuals who significantly improve the lives of the underprivileged and champion development across Africa.