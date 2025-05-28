Dr. Nick Danso Adjei Sweeps Triple Honours at 9th Ghana CEO Summit

Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, emerged as the standout figure at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit, clinching three major awards in recognition of his groundbreaking leadership in trade facilitation and digital transformation.

Dr. Danso Adjei was honoured as Entrepreneur of the Year, CEO of the Year in Trade Facilitation, and received the Leadership Excellence Award in Technology for Customs Management. The awards were presented at the high-profile summit held on Monday, May 26, 2025, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

Held under the theme “Leading Ghana’s Economic Reset: Transforming Business and Governance for a Sustainable Futuristic Economy,” the summit convened leaders from both the public and private sectors, including former President John Dramani Mahama, who urged greater collaboration to foster an innovation-led economy.

Dr. Danso Adjei’s recognition comes on the back of his role in deploying the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), a digital platform that has redefined Ghana’s customs operations. The ICUMS system has significantly improved revenue collection at ports and borders, enhanced transparency, and streamlined clearance processes.

“This is a recognition of the collective vision and tireless work of everyone at Ghana Link. Our mission remains clear—to simplify trade, secure revenue, and power Ghana’s economic transformation through innovation,” Dr. Danso Adjei stated in an interview following the event.

The awards also highlight the critical impact of digital governance and local innovation in boosting efficiency within public institutions. Ghana Link, under Dr. Danso Adjei’s leadership, has been instrumental in establishing Ghana as a regional model in trade facilitation technology.

Earlier this month, Dr. Danso Adjei was also honoured with the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize by His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, further solidifying his status as one of Africa’s most influential business figures.

The triple recognition at the Ghana CEO Summit sends a strong message about the value of results-driven leadership in shaping the country’s economic trajectory.