Dr Onsy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah, a leading member of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP), Saturday called on Ghanaians to use the 64th Independence Day celebration to take stock of the country’s achievements.

“As we mark the 64th birthday of our nation, let’s reflect on whether we have much to celebrate apart from being alive and hopeful for a better future for our dear Ghanaian children,” he said.

“Dare I say; let’s briefly take stock of our current situation as of today,” Dr Nkrumah, the first Vice-Chairman of the CPP, said in a statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He said Ghana was a victim of corruption and mismanagement as the nation remained captive at the mercy of the duopoly regimes.

“Let’s look briefly at our economy. How low can our currency sink and depreciate against all other currencies? Every day we hit a new low,” he said.

Dr Nkrumah said fuel prices were going up, causing a downward spiraling effect on the economy with majority of the people, especially the poor, bearing the brunt.

“However, our well-paid politicians are living comfortably. I can go on with my long list of unsatisfactory observations but…I’ll try to be more optimistic by focusing my energy to rebuilding our dear nation,” he said.