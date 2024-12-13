Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe Calls 2024 Election Outcome a ‘People’s Revolution’ Against Akufo-Addo Government

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described the outcome of the 2024 elections as a “revolution” by Ghanaians who were fed up with the Akufo-Addo government’s governance.

In an interview on TV3 on December 13, 2024, Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasized that the results were a clear sign of the public’s dissatisfaction with the ruling government. He argued that the election was not just about political party interests but reflected the will of the people who were “sick and tired” of the government’s actions.

“For me, it was the People’s revolution because if you study carefully how the results were announced, you would know that this is not a political party affair, it is the people’s revolution. The people of this country have shown clearly that they are sick and tired of this government and that is what brought out the results,” Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

He further warned the political class that the outcome should serve as a serious lesson for them, urging politicians not to take the electorate for granted. “This should be a very strong signal to the political class that they cannot take the ordinary person for a ride for a long time,” he said.

Nyaho-Tamakloe also cautioned that the future leadership of Ghana must be held accountable for the country’s well-being. “Whoever is going to be responsible for this country should sit up because if the person fails us, the country is going to be a disaster,” he warned.

In the aftermath of the NPP’s significant loss in the 2024 elections, Nyaho-Tamakloe advised the party to reassess its leadership, suggesting that the current leadership does not accurately reflect the true values and ideals of the NPP. He believes that for the party to regain public trust and support, substantial changes need to be made.