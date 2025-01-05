Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe Calls for Overhaul of NPP Leadership to Revive Party’s Traditional Form

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for a major overhaul of the party’s leadership to restore it to its traditional strength.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Tamakloe expressed his concerns about the current leadership structure and urged the party’s elders to convene an emergency meeting with the agenda to remove the existing leadership.

Tamakloe believes that for the NPP to regain its prominence in Ghana’s political landscape, it must install an interim management committee to guide the party. He emphasized that if the current leadership remains in place, it risks leading the party down a path similar to that of the United National Congress (UNC) and the Popular Front Party (PFP). “If they make the mistake of using these old executives, we shall end up having UNC, PFP, mark my words,” Tamakloe warned.

Tamakloe also commented on the party’s committee tasked with reviewing its performance in the 2024 elections, expressing skepticism about its effectiveness. He criticized the choice of Mike Ocquaye for the role, referencing a local adage from the Gas about “Saka”—a reference to an issue that he believed could not yield results. Tamakloe’s remarks underscore his deep frustration with the current leadership and his desire for significant changes within the party if it is to reclaim its standing in Ghanaian politics.