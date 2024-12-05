Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe Urges Stakeholders to Safeguard Ghana’s Peace

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a distinguished Statesman, has issued a clarion call to stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, national stakeholders, media, and security services, to prioritize peace and fairness in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasized the critical role of the Electoral Commission in maintaining the sanctity of Ghana’s democracy. He urged the Commission to ensure that the elections are conducted with utmost integrity and without any perception or trace of bias.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also reminded President Nana Akufo-Addo of the precedents set in 2016 and 2020, where peaceful transfer of power reflected the strength of Ghana’s democracy. He called on the President to demonstrate the same commitment to peace and fairness, ensuring that all state institutions act in ways that uphold the trust and confidence of the citizenry.

The media was also urged to rise to the occasion, committing to reporting accurate, unbiased, and verified election results. Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasized the importance of professionalism in the security agencies, protecting citizens and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

In conclusion, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe sent a warning to all stakeholders, urging them to uphold the rule of law, resist the temptation to engage in activities that threaten national cohesion and prioritize the future of Ghana above all else.

Also present at the presser were equally distinguished Statesmen including Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah and Professor Frimpong Boateng

By Kingsley Asiedu