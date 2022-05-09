Dr. Obaid Chaudhry Got an Early Start in His Industry

Those who want to become surgeons are encouraged to start early.

However, few surgeons begin their journey to success as early as Dr. Obaid Chaudhry. At the age of eighteen directly upon his graduation from high school, Dr. Chaudhry entered an accelerated medical school program. By the age of twenty-three, he had earned his medical degree and a passion for aesthetic medicine.

The celebrated plastic surgeon shares that he developed an interest in the life-changing effects of plastic surgery from an early age. He explains that his interest in aesthetic medicine is one that he has nurtured for many years. He spent time being mentored by the pioneering aesthetic surgeon Dr. Daniel Del Vecchio, where he developed skills that are currently helping to revolutionize the industry.

On the subject of the most rewarding aspects of his practice, Dr. Chaudhry shares that bringing the innovation of his SmoothSculpt BBL and SmoothSculpt 360 procedures to patients and improving the effectiveness and safety of aesthetic treatments has been tremendously rewarding for him. These procedures champion taking a 360 approach to liposuction and expanding beyond just one area to offer an overall sculpt of the body. Dr. Chaudhry shares that seeing the transformative effect that his pioneering procedures have on the lives of his patients is deeply rewarding.

The BBL (Brazilan butt lift) and 360 liposuction procedures offered at Dr. Chaudhry’s practice are unique in that they use his specialized approach which offers superior aesthetic results and safety. This is due to his procedures removing the need for the antiqued use of syringes. Dr. Obaid Chaudhry’s Be That Beautiful plastic surgery practice is expanding beyond its popular Rodeo Drive location and bringing state-of-the-art clinics that specialize in the SmoothSculpt BBL procedures to more locations, making it possible for more patients to experience a full-body transformation.

As he continues his journey to bring innovative procedures to patients, Dr. Chaudhry shares that witnessing the life-changing power of those procedures becomes more rewarding to him every day.