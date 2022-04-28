Dr Ohene Opoku Resigns As China NPP Deputy Secretary

The New Patriotic Party’s China branch, has lost its Deputy Secretary Dr Ohene Opoku to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Ohene Opoku has announced his resignation from the governing party, and indicated that his decision was taken after self-introspection.

Dr Opoku said on his Facebook page that: “I have resigned from the NPP and joined the NDC. I am now a member of the NDC. I am in the throes of publishing my resignation letter. I was the Deputy Branch Secretary, NPP China.”

Although he has not cited reasons for his action, Dr Opoku said details of that decision will be made public in the coming days.