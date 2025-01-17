Dr. Olumide Emmanuel Talks Wealth Creation and Financial Unity in Marriage

Dr. Olumide Emmanuel has recently weighed in on the topic of wealth creation in marriage, offering a fresh perspective on the biblical view of a man’s role in providing for his household.

Speaking during an appearance on the Honest Brunch podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia, Dr. Emmanuel clarified a common misunderstanding regarding biblical teachings on financial responsibility in marriage.

He explained, “When the Bible talks about a man not providing for his family, it’s referring to his own household—his immediate family,” making it clear that the biblical reference to provision is focused on the immediate family unit. He stressed that failing to support one’s own family, particularly in a financial sense, is a serious misstep, noting, “If you have family and you’re not helping them, you are worse than an infidel.”

Dr. Emmanuel also delved into the broader role of money in marriage, highlighting that money is simply a tool to achieve purpose and not an end in itself. “Money is nothing but a tool to fulfill a purpose. You can’t drive three cars at once or sleep on more than one bed, so why let money create problems?” he asked, underscoring the importance of understanding money’s role within the context of a marriage.

A key message Dr. Emmanuel conveyed was the concept of financial unity. He explained that once a couple is united, all income—whether from the man or the woman—becomes household income. “Once you have become one, all money that comes into the family is our money,” he said, stressing that the financial contributions of both spouses should be regarded as a shared resource, not something to be kept separate.

Encouraging couples to focus on the collective well-being of their family, Dr. Emmanuel urged partners to avoid turning money into a point of contention. “It doesn’t matter who brings in the money,” he said. “Whether the money comes through the man or the woman, it’s our household income.” This perspective aims to foster a sense of unity and partnership in managing finances within marriage, emphasizing that financial cooperation is key to building a strong and successful relationship.