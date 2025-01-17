Dr. Olumide Emmanuel Weighs in on Men Living in Their Wives’ or Girlfriends’ Homes

Nigerian author, pastor, and self-proclaimed common-sense guru Dr. Olumide Emmanuel recently shared his perspective on the often-debated topic of men moving into their wives’ or girlfriends’ homes.

Responding to a question from Ezinne Jane Ugorji, Dr. Emmanuel emphasized that the decision should not be dictated by public opinion.

“As long as both parties are comfortable with the decision, it is none of anyone’s business,” he asserted, making it clear that the focus should be on the couple’s mutual comfort and understanding, rather than on external judgment. He explained that the problem arises when individuals feel the need to make their living arrangements public, turning private matters into a spectacle.

The conversation then delved into the complexities of a man’s ego, with Dr. Emmanuel offering some keen insights. He argued that a man’s ego is best managed by the woman he loves. “The only person that can handle a man’s ego is the woman he’s in love with,” he said, suggesting that when a man’s vulnerabilities, such as infidelity, are kept private, they are easier to manage. However, once these issues are exposed to the public, they often escalate into major problems.

Dr. Emmanuel also touched on societal stereotypes, particularly the damaging views that all men are bad or all women are solely motivated by money. He dismissed these oversimplified ideas, urging his audience to recognize that there are many “good, cultured people” who are genuinely doing things the right way.

His comments reflect a broader call to move beyond harmful generalizations and encourage individuals to live authentically, focusing on what truly matters in relationships: mutual respect, understanding, and private happiness.