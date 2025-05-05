Dr. Olympio Attipoe Supports Youth With Brass Band Instruments

The Hanua of Attipoekope, a suburb of Keta in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, Dr. Olympio Attipoe has stressed the need for the youth not only to be disciplined but also to take their studies very seriously. According to him, if the youth of today can abstain from all manner of negative acts and deeds that destroy them, they will not only remain very relevant in their families and the society but also continue to impact their peers in several ways.

Dr. Olympio Attipoe was speaking at a brief ceremony to outdoor a new set of brass band equipment and instruments for the youth of Attipoekope.

History has it that the Attipoekope community has been in existence for the past two hundred (200) years. It is a major fishing community that contributes in its small way to the fish stock of the Keta Municipality.

As part of efforts to unearth the hidden musical talents of the youth of the area, the Hanua of the community made a decision to support the youth with musical instruments.

According to Dr. Olympio Attipoe, the gesture would also open up opportunities for those who intend to build a career in music. He observed that this would also enable some of the youth of the area to build their musical career in the security services.

The Hanua has already arranged for trainers to begin taking the young ones through the training in order to begin to perfect their skills and God-given talents.

The out-dooring event of the brass band musical instruments also coincided with this year’s Easter get-together and reunion organized by the Hanua for members of the Attipoe family based at Keta and its environs. It was aimed, among other things, at bringing the family together not only to take stock of their achievements during the year under review but also to strategize for the next year.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony at Keta, Dr. Olympio Attipoe used the occasion to renew his appeal to the youth to be focused and disciplined in their undertakings. He expressed concern about drug abuse and the negative acts and deeds among the youth of today, and urged the learners and the young ones to abstain from such acts that can destroy them.

The Hanua noted that the introduction of the brass band equipment into their midst does not mean a replacement of their studies or school. This, according to him, should complement their studies, thereby making them better and smarter pupils and students in school and class.

He called on the handlers and trainers of the learners as well as the learners themselves to take good care of the instruments. The Hanua also reminded the learners not to use their training sessions and periods as excuses to engage in other unproductive activities that will not be to their benefit.

A Government Appointee at the Keta Municipal Assembly, Hon. Felix Amegah, commended Dr. Olympio Attipoe for the laudable initiative and charged the learners to avail themselves to acquire more knowledge and skills for their development.

He pledged to use his good offices not only to ensure the development of the Attipoekope community but also the youth of the area.