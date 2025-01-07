Dr. Omane Boamah: John Mahama’s Return Offers Opportunity to Fix Ghana’s Decaying Institutions

Dr. Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has emphasized that the return of John Dramani Mahama to the presidency provides a unique opportunity to address the country’s institutional decay and economic challenges.

In a post shared on social media, Dr. Boamah described Mahama’s return as both “profound and fulfilling,” underlining the potential for the NDC, with Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang by his side, to “reset Ghana” and tackle the numerous issues plaguing the country.

He stressed that this “Back Again” moment is not just about a political comeback but a chance to fix the economy and the institutional decay that has become evident across various sectors. According to Dr. Boamah, the NDC government is fully aware that if they fail to deliver, they will face the consequences, pointing to the electoral system’s ability to hold leaders accountable.

Furthermore, he highlighted the damage caused to the economy by the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, stressing that the NDC’s focus will be on rebuilding the country and keeping the NPP from returning to power. Dr. Boamah’s remarks serve as a strong indication of the NDC’s resolve to rectify what they perceive as a deteriorating national landscape, vowing to take the right actions to secure the country’s future.

Read His Post Below

“Doc, Back Again!”

Today is 7th January 2025.

John Dramani Mahama will become President of the Republic of Ghana Again.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will become the first female Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

Every 4 years, Ghanaians gather to celebrate our democracy.

Today reminds me of 8 years ago when together with my brother Stan Xoese Dogbe and my sister Joyce Bawah Mogtari, we accompanied Former President John Dramani Mahama to the Independence Square to witness the swearing-in ceremony of President Akufo-Addo.

8 years on, Akufo-Addo is a former President and Former President John Mahama is an incoming President.

A lot of water has gone down the drain since 7th January, 2017.

I was with Former President Mahama on the night of 6th December 2016 (few hours to the election) and I saw the respect President Mahama accorded Nana Addo in Kumasi when they met for a significant meeting that fateful night.

The question is, what happened to Akufo-Addo when he became President after the elections?

Yesterday, when we visited the Flagstaff House, we witnessed the mutual respect between the two former Members of Parliament (Mahama and Akufo-Addo).

When we were departing, President Akufo-Addo exclaimed while shaking my hand, “Doc, Back Again!”

For me, on one hand, this “Back Again” is profound and fulfilling.

It presents a unique opportunity for President Mahama supported by Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to reset Ghana, fix the economy and fix the institutional decay we see all around us.

On the other hand, this “Back Again” also pointedly tells me, our political opponents can be or could be “Back Again.”

How long? Only time will tell… Considering the damage the NPP has inflicted on both Ghana and Ghanaians, I want their “Back Again” to be very long…

I believe we have a unique opportunity to develop our dear country, Ghana.

If we do that, it will take a very long time for the NPP to be “Back Again.”

We must always remember the verdict is in the thumbs of the sovereign people of Ghana.

God bless President Elect Mahama

God bless Vice President Elect Opoku-Agyemang

God bless us all