Dr Omane Boamah Revamps POJOSS Campus Roads

In a heartwarming display of dedication and commitment to his alma mater, Minister of Defense, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, has facilitated the construction of an asphalt overlay on the roads at Pope John Senior High and Minor Seminary in Koforidua-Effiduase, Eastern Region.

The project, undertaken by the Mahama government ahead of the school’s upcoming 67th anniversary, has brought new life and excitement to the campus and beyond. The previously deplorable road network now boasts a smooth and durable surface, facilitating easy movement for students, staff, and visitors.

Dr. Omane Boamah, an alumnus of the prestigious institution and a Cabinet Minister in the President John Dramani Mahama administration, facilitated the project, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to giving back to his community. “The aim is to fix the deplorable nature of the road network to facilitate the free movement of staff, students, and visitors, smooth traffic control, whilst improving productivity,” he explained.

The project has also benefited adjoining facilities, including the St. Joseph Hospital and the regional office of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, as the construction extended from the school campus to the main Effiduase road.

As the school prepares to celebrate its 67th anniversary, this gesture is a testament to Dr. Omane Boamah’s enduring connection to his alma mater.

The anniversary celebrations, scheduled for June 13-15, promise to be a grand affair, featuring a Founders Day Mass, speech, prize-giving day, and homecoming event.

With prominent government functionaries, clergy, past students, and academia expected to attend, this milestone celebration will undoubtedly be a memorable one. Dr. Omane Boamah’s contribution has set a shining example of what it means to give back to one’s community, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.