Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY Attends Inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama

On 7 January 2025, Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY attended the historic inauguration of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, who returned as the 6th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

Her Excellency Dr. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made history as the country’s first female Vice-President.

The event also saw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, in his role as President of the ECOWAS Conference of Heads of State and Government, serve as the guest of honor.

The inauguration was attended by several prominent Heads of State, dignitaries, and leaders from across Africa and beyond. Among those present were Presidents William Ruto of Kenya, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Mamady Doumbouya of Guinea, and Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, as well as Dr. Amina Mohammed, the UN Under-Secretary-General. The European Union was represented by His Excellency Bernard Quintin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium.

In his inaugural address, President Mahama expressed his gratitude to his predecessor, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia. He also paid tribute to the late President Jerry John Rawlings for leading Ghana back to democratic governance in 1993, with free and fair elections and term limits.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY engaged in bilateral talks with His Excellency Bernard Quintin and Lord Ray Collins of the British Parliament. These discussions focused on strengthening relationships between ECOWAS, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.