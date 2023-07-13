Dr Opuni files appeal against Court of Appeal verdict

Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, a former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, has filed an appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court to have his trial start afresh.

The Court of Appeal on July 3, 2023 set aside a High Court ruling to conduct the trial involving Dr Opuni and two others to start afresh.

A three-member panel in a unanimous decision on July 3, 2023, held that the trial High Court misdirected itself when it decided not to adopt the previous proceedings of the six-year trial when a new judge took over the case.

Justice Anokye Gyimah was assigned the case following the retirement of Justice Clemence Honyenuga on April 4, 2023.

Justice Anokye Gyimah ruled that the trial would start afresh to enable him, among other things, to observe the demeanor of witnesses.

Mr. Samuel Codjoe, the lead Counsel for Dr Opuni, said they were not satisfied with the decision and intended to appeal to the Supreme Court the verdict of the Court of Appeal.

He, however, said pending the hearing of the appeal, “we are here for directions from the court.”

Mrs. Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney told the Court that following a successful appeal at the Court of Appeal, the Court had directed the High Court to adopt the proceedings in the trial as conducted before Justice (Rtd) Honyenuga for the trial to continue.

The Court presided over by Justice Aboagye Tandoh, therefore urged all parties to apply for the proceedings of the Court, which were ready to enable the parties adopt them, while Mr. Codjoe furnished the Court with information on the appeal filed at the Supreme Court.

“The Court does not have any information on the appeal filed at the Supreme Court,” he added.

The trial was adjourned to July 25, 2023.

Dr Opuni and Mr Seidu Agongo, a Businessman are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and corruption by public officer in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail, each.