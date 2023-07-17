Dr. Ornella Sathoud awarded Outstanding Boxer

Ghana’s female boxer, Dr. Ornella Sathoud has been awarded the Most Outstanding Boxer at the Vicente Shelito’s Female Championship & Invitational Tournament

She represented the Albany Boxing Club and really beat her opponent, Jillian Pethroglia of Inferno Boxing Club 5-0 in the Middleweight division.

She is a key member of the Ghana Black Bombers who are preparing for the Africa Olympic boxing qualifiers slated for Dakar, Senegal in September.

According to the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Communications Department, she is a very important member of the national team, and they are monitoring her progress in the USA.

They said Boxing must make a statement once again as the hope of the nation.

Jojo Ephson, PRO of the GBF said they wish more Ghanaian boxers will qualify at the Paris Qualifiers.

Meanwhile the National Individual championship in Accra for selection of the Black Bombers has been suspended due to hooligans who stormed the Sports Hall during the justification event.