Dr. Oseadeeyo Kodie Gifts Ultra-Modern Police Station to Koforidua

In a landmark act of philanthropy, Dr. Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie, alongside the Dadaba Group and supported by Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, has donated a state-of-the-art police station to the Ghana Police Service in Koforidua.

The facility, inaugurated in a ceremonial event attended by top officials and community leaders, marks a significant stride in enhancing security and fostering police-public collaboration in the Adweso District.

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) Police Station, strategically located to serve the university and surrounding communities, was unveiled in a ceremony graced by Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Vice-Chancellor Prof. John Owusu, and other dignitaries.

Dr. Kodie, a prominent philanthropist and community leader, emphasized the station’s role as a symbol of collective commitment to safety. “This is more than bricks and mortar—it’s a bridge between law enforcement and the people,” he said, urging collaboration to combat crime.

The facility boasts advanced features, including emergency communication systems, secure holding cells, and community-friendly spaces designed to promote dialogue between officers and residents. Funded by the Dadaba Group and championed by Hon. Baafi, the project underscores the power of public-private partnerships in addressing critical infrastructure gaps.

The station’s impact is expected to ripple across the Adweso District, improving crime prevention, building trust, and serving as a hub for security awareness. Dr. Kodie’s initiative reflects a broader trend of private-sector involvement in public service—a model that could inspire others to invest in community development. As the facility begins operations, it stands as a testament to the belief that safety and progress thrive when communities and institutions work hand-in-hand.