Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto Honoured with The Order of The Volta Officer Award

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 30th December, 2024, awarded deserving individuals for their extraordinary contributions toward the growth of our beloved Country at the National Honours and Awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Among the distinguished awardees, Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the former Minister for Food and Agriculture was conferred with the prestigious Order of the Volta – Officer Award in recognition of his exceptional service to Ghana.

It is worthy of note that, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto’s tenure as Minister for Food and Agriculture from 2017 to 2023 was marked by an unwavering commitment to modernizing and enhancing Ghana’s agricultural landscape. Through his visionary leadership, he spearheaded numerous initiatives that reshaped the sector, boosting productivity, increasing food security, and improving the livelihoods of farmers across the Nation.

Some of the notable achievements of Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto include:

1. Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ)

This bold intervention introduced in 2017 aimed to revitalize Ghana’s agriculture by providing farmers with access to subsidized inputs, including seeds and fertilizers, as well as technical support. The programme succeeded in increasing food production, creating jobs, and improving food security for millions of Ghanaians.

2. Agricultural Growth and Economic Impact

Ghana’s agricultural sector witnessed remarkable growth between 2019 and 2023. The sector, in 2021 recorded a growth rate of 8.4%, the highest annual performance under Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

3. Food Security Recognition

Ghana’s improvements in food availability and affordability under Dr. Akoto’s leadership were internationally recognized. In 2022, the Country was ranked third on the African continent by the Economic Intelligence Unit in the Global Food Security Index, a rise from the Nation’s 6th position in 2016.

The conferment of the Order of the Volta Officer upon Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is therefore indeed a testament to his dedication to national development. It is a recognition of his tireless efforts to uplift Ghana’s agricultural sector and his relentless advocacy for farmers. His policies have not only transformed agriculture into a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy but have also inspired hope for a brighter, more sustainable future.

Receiving the award, the citation presented to him described his accomplishments as following:

“Your hard work and relentless drive to modernize and enhance Ghana’s agricultural landscape are evident in your advocacy for access to finance, modern farming techniques, and agricultural mechanization. Under your guidance, the agricultural sector has seen a rise in mechanized farming, improved irrigation systems, and enhanced production.”

The Order of the Volta is the second highest honour in Ghana, and an order of merit from the Republic of Ghana. It was instituted in 1960 and is awarded to people for their outstanding service to the Country.