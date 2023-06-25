Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah meets constituency Police Heads; promise to fix their challenges

The NPP’s Parliamentary candidate aspirant for the Abuakwa North constituency who is the Government ‘s spokesperson on security Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah has today visited the Akyem Tafo District Police Headquarters to ascertain for himself issues of concern to the security services in the constituency.

In about 2hr:30mins tour, Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah led by the district crime officer DSP Fred Kpetigo together with Chief Inspector Barnabas Mends visited all police station within the Abuakwa North Constituency at Akyem New Tafo, Akyem Kukurantumi and Akyem Osiem to have a first hand information on security issues, challenges and how best he can help solve them.

DSP Fred Kpetigo was thankful to him that at least for the first time someone of his caliber has visited them to at least know their challenges. some challenges such as lack of adequate personnel, lack of adequate furniture, inadequate washrooms for inmates, no mattresses for inmates were among some challenges listed by DSP Fred Kpetigo facing the Police administration in the constituency.

Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah on his side as a matter of urgency provide washrooms and mattresses for inmates, provide printers for Osiem police station, provide an internet service for the district CID’s office and also promise to always work hand in hand with the Police administration to improve security in the constituency.