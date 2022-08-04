Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori Takes Office as CBOD Boss

Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori has officially assumed office as the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), with a promise to lead the Chamber to pursue its vision of the overall growth of the industry and the country.

He takes over from Senyo Hosi, the founding CEO of the Chamber.

Mr. Hosi stepped down in June 2022 after 10 years in office.

Speaking at a brief handing-over ceremony in Accra, Dr Ofori acknowledged the major contributions of his predecessor, Mr Hosi, to the industry and the national economy in general.

“I believe the foundation has been laid, and I am receiving the baton from arguably the best sprinter, to finish the race,” Dr. Ofori said to Mr Hosi. “We are going to achieve what you set out to do,”

Dr. Ofori also expressed confidence in his ability to achieve the goals of the organization, and to proceed and move the industry to greater heights.

In his brief remarks, Mr Hosi advised Dr. Ofori to be bold, open-minded, firm, and fair, urging him to “always pursue the sustainable good.”

“It is in this, that you will earn the confidence of the public and the policymakers you need to best serve your members”, Mr Hosi said.

Dr. Ofori has more than sixteen years of varied executive professional experience spanning Higher Education, Sports and the Oil and Gas industry.

Prior to his appointment to the CBOD position, he was the Manager for Crude Oil and Products Marketing at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. He had previously occupied the position of Manager responsible for Institutional Reporting and Stakeholder Relations at GNPC.

He holds a PhD in Sports Psychology from the University of Stirling, Scotland and an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the University of Ghana. He is a Commonwealth Scholar and an International Convention on Science, Education and Medicine in Sports (ICSEMIS) Scholar.

Dr Ofori is also the Founding Head of the Department of Sports Science at the University of Cape Coast.