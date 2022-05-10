Dr. Paul Owusu-Baah Appointed To Tema Golf Club

Mr. E. Appiah-Korang, a former Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Secretary for Energy has been appointed the Vice President of the Centre of the World Golf Club, Tema.

Dr. Paul Owusu-Baah, the President of the Club who disclosed this to the GNA Sports at the end of this year’s Captain’s Prize Championship of the Centre of the World Golf Club, Tema said Mr Appiah-Korang replaces Nana Antwi-Boasiako, the Vice President of the club who died some few years ago.

Francis Amuzu scored 39 points to emerge champion in the competition, sponsored by Kofi Asamoah, Captain of the club.

Augustine Mensah took the second position with 36 points, Tei Lartey-Gberbie placed third with 35 points, while Samuel Nii Tetteh took the fourth position with 34 points, beating Samuel Kofi Tetteh on count-back.

In the Ladies encounter, Jenny Lee came first with 39 points, beating Margaret Owusu-Baah on count-back while Vivian Dick took the third position with 34 points.

Florence Etwi-Barimah won the Ladies Seniors Division while Adelaide Owusu- Adjapong emerged champion in the Ladies Nine-Hole event.

The one-day 18-Hole event which attracted 120 golfers, was sponsored by Socfinaf Ghana Limited, Blowchem Industries Limited and Tang Palace Hotel.

Mr. George Kwarteng Mensah, Managing Director of Socfinaf Ghana Limited gave the assurance that his company would sponsor the competition next year.