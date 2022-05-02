Dr. Prempeh Greets Manhyia South Muslims

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region has sent warmest felicitations to the Muslim Community within the Constituency.

“I wish to express my sincerest joy for our Muslim brothers and sisters for successfully going through the Ramadan,” he said.

In a message, Dr. Prempeh who is also the Minister for Energy said: “Let us use the Eid celebrations to fashion out how to co-exist peacefully with one another.”

“Over the years the people of Manhyia South have displayed oneness irrespective of the diverse religious backgrounds and that status quo should not be changed,” he said.

He said that with peaceful co-existence and unity, Manhyia South will continue to develop as expected.

Dr. Prempeh called on the Manhyia South Muslims to continue to pray for the area, Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole.

“Continue to pray for Manhyia, continue to pray for Asanteman and Ghana as you always do and let us continue to be together as one people always,” he said.

“I wish you all Barka Da Sallah on the occasion of this year’s Eid and may His Merciful Allah continue to bless us all,” he said.