Dr Rammal congratulates President-elect for Sao Tome and Príncipe

Dr Chakib Rammal, the Ambassador, Universal Peace Federation has congratulated Mr Carlos Manuel Vila Nova as the President elect for Sao Tome and Príncipe.

Dr Rammal, who is also the President of the World Council, said ” My best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibility and challenges of your office.”

Mr Nova is a São Toméan politician.

He served as Minister of Public Works and Natural Resources and Minister of Infrastructure, Natural Resources and the Environment in successive governments of Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada.

He was the Independent Democratic Action candidate for the 2021 Presidential Election. On September 6, he was declared President-elect of Sao Tome and Principe, receiving 58 per cent of the vote and defeating Guilherme Posser da Costa of MLSTP/PSD.