Dr. Rashid Pelpuo dispatches first batch of work abroad program beneficiaries to South Korea

The Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, officially dispatched the first batch of Ghanaian youth selected under the Work Abroad Program to South Korea.

The initiative, originally arranged before Dr. Pelpuo assumed office, aims to create meaningful employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth in the shipping industry abroad.

As Minister, Dr. Pelpuo oversaw the final phases of the deployment process, including the issuance of relevant licenses and authorizations needed to facilitate the beneficiaries’ travel and employment.

In his address to the departing recruits, Dr. Pelpuo reassured them of the Government of Ghana’s ongoing support and protection throughout their employment journey in Korea. He urged them to seize the opportunity not only to build careers and earn competitive salaries but also to plan towards investments back home, such as housing and small businesses.

The beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation to the Minister and the government for making their dream a reality. Excitement and hope marked the occasion, as they prepared to embark on a new chapter of growth and opportunity.

This effort aligns with the broader employment vision of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, whose leadership continues to prioritize youth empowerment, job creation, and international labour partnerships.